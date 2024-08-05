Joliet Public Library Announces New Outreach Van, Funded by Will County ARPA Grant

Executive Director Megan Millen, Youth Services Manager Laura Yanchick, Special Projects Coordinator Val Devine, Adult Services Manager Lesley Rose and Deputy Director Jim Deiters stand in front of the new Joliet Public Library Outreach van. The van will make its debut at Kidz Fest in downtown Joliet this weekend.

The Joliet Public Library is happy to unveil their new outreach van, funded generously by the Will County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant. The van will allow staff to travel to different corners of our city, bringing invaluable services to everyone, especially those without access to the library.

The outreach van, nicknamed “JPL On-the-Go” is a state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with resources to meet our diverse community needs. Features include mobile Wi-Fi, a collection of books, a tv screen, exterior awning, and a bubble machine. The van will be used to visit area schools, daycares, parks, neighborhoods, senior facilities, and community events.

“We are thrilled and so grateful for the generous support of Will County through the ARPA grant,” said Executive Director of the Joliet Public Library, Megan Millen. “With our JPL-on-the-go vehicle, we will be able to get materials into more hands, and services to more of our residents.”

The van was funded through a $269,000 grant from Will County, using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations. The grant is one of several county-wide aimed at expanding library services.

“The Joliet Public Library’s new outreach van is a strong example of the transformational impact of Will County’s ARPA allocations,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Libraries provide invaluable services to people of all ages and serve as hubs of learning in our communities. This outreach vehicle helps break down barriers for Joliet residents to access those services.”

The library is committed to promoting literacy, digital inclusion and lifeline learning in Joliet. Visitors won’t step in the van, rather library staff will come to them. Check out materials, learn more about services and even sign up for a Library card.

This initiative directly correlates with the library’s recently completed strategic plan’s goals of deepening connections within the Joliet community. By taking our services on the road, staff will forge stronger ties than ever before.

“Providing more opportunities outside of our physical buildings is a top goal for us at the Joliet Public Library,” said Deputy Director Jim Deiters. “The outreach van will help us get to different places, building bonds and fostering relationships between people and their library.”

For more information about the outreach van and its schedule, contact the library’s Outreach Coordinator, Val Devine, at vdevine@jolietlibrary or visit jolietlibrary.org.