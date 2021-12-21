Joliet Public Library Announces Star Wars Day Returning in 2022

The Joliet Public Library has announced that after an outpouring of support for the event, Star Wars Day will be back on the calendar for Saturday, June 4th, 2022. It was last week that the library announced that they would be sunsetting the event after ten years. They stated that staffing shortages, construction at the Library and changing partnerships led the planning team to making this decision. The library announced that after the support, the messages, the comments, and other organizations downtown saying they would like to offer to help plan, they decided to give it another go.
More information about Star Wars Day 11 will be available on the library’s website, jolietlibrary.org