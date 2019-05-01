Joliet Public Library’s Award Winning Star Wars™ Day Event Set for June 1

Saturday, June 1, 2019 will be no ordinary day in downtown Joliet as it is transformed into the Joliet Public Library’s award winning 10th Annual Star Wars™ Day. This family-friendly festival of galactic proportions is complete with over 200 costumed Star Wars™ characters, games, live music, a vow renewal, movie prop exhibits, and more. New this year is a special ceremony for those who want to renew their marriage vows under the watchful eye of the Empire. A ticket is required to participate in the vow renewal and can be picked up for free at the Rialto Square Theatre Lobby beginning at 8:30 am on June 1. A limited number of tickets are available, so be sure to get yours while they last! The ceremony will begin promptly at 9:30 am and is for entertainment purposes only; no legal or spiritual implications apply.

Other activities will kick off at 11 am with a parade of costumed characters and Star Wars™ themed vehicles. Join thousands of other Star Wars™ fans and be here early to claim your spot on Cass, Chicago or Clinton Street! The parade will start at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Ottawa Street, go east on Cass Street, south on Chicago Street, and west on Clinton Street. The route does not go in front of the Rialto. JPL is also partnering with the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Rialto Square Theatre, who will host activities throughout the day. The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host vendors and exhibitors, such as the Rebel Legion, Blues Mobile, Movies in Miniature, Cantina Customz, Bug Pals, and Federation Toys. They have events featuring Mr. Freeze Cryogenic show, presentations on costume building and light saber duels. The Rialto will welcome exhibitors present. They will also feature fan favorite Jedi Training Academy on the Main Stage.

The event will shut down Chicago Street from Cass to Van Buren. Be sure to get there early to get a spot in one of the parking garages or at the Joliet Area Historical Museum! For the kids, don’t miss all the games set up on Clinton Street. Try everything from bean bag toss to surviving the Mustafar Lava Fields. Don’t forget to stop by and try the fan favorites like the Trash Compactor game on the first floor of the Library and the Scavenger Hunt at the Museum. Food Vendors will also be available at this year’s festivities.

This event is made possible through partnerships with the City of Joliet, Joliet City Center Partnership, Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet Slammers, Bicentennial Park, and Joliet Area Historical Museum as well as the generous sponsorships from the Friends of the Joliet Public Library, D’Arcy Automobiles, Joliet City Center Partnership, Klein, Thorpe & Jenkins, Ltd., and First Midwest Bank. The Joliet Public Library received the 2018 ALA Excellence in Library Programming Award for Star Wars™ Day. This award recognizes a library that demonstrates excellence by providing programs that have community impact and respond to community needs. For a full list of activities at the library and these locations, pick up a Star Wars™ Day Jedi™ Passport at the event or visit jolietlibrary.org/starwarsday. Event passports will be located at the Library, Museum and Rialto entrances and information booths. If you need help the day of, find a volunteer in a purple shirt. For more information, visit http://jolietlibrary.org/ or call 815-740-2660.