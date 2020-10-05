JOLIET PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT 86 ADDS ADDITIONAL TIMES FOR MEAL PICK-UPS
Nutrition Services workers from Hufford Junior High get creative with signage (front row, left to
right) Anne Reavis, Donja Suarez, Kathy Beeson (Standing, from left to right) Mary Wietting, Becky Smith,
Dar Sinovich, Andre Dudley, Karen Faciana
Joliet Public Schools District 86 has added additional times for families to receive free breakfasts and lunches for children. Meals are available for curbside pick-up, for any child 18 years and under at the District’s four junior high schools.
Meals are available every Monday and Thursday at the following times and schools:
6:30-7:30 a.m. Dirksen, Hufford, Washington Junior High Schools
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Dirksen, Gompers, Hufford, Washington Junior High Schools
4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Gompers Junior High
The contactless distributions will occur in the Midland Avenue parking lot at Dirksen, the Briggs Street parking lot at Gompers, the Ingalls Avenue parking lot at Hufford, and the Fourth Avenue parking lot at Washington Junior High School.Monday meals include enough food for three breakfasts and three lunches and Thursday meals provide food for two breakfasts and two lunches. Student names are not required at the pick-ups, but face masks are required. Joliet Public Schools District 86, the fourth largest elementary school district in Illinois, has provided over a half million meals (514,630+) for children since the middle of March 2020.