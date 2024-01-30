Joliet Public Schools District 86 Launches “One District One Book” Campaign

(From left to right) M.J. Cunningham Elementary School Principal Luis Gonzalez, English Language Arts Instructional Coach Nicole Gans, Assistant Principal Katie Kikos and third-grade students Manuel Cerrillo and Adelyn Aguilera at the school’s kick-off assembly for the book Charlotte’s Web. The school introduced the book through selected readings by staff members wearing animal masks at an all-school assembly.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 launched a district-wide Joliet Reads “One District, One Book” reading campaign after teasing students all week with secretive announcements and events about the surprise announcement.

All 9,567 Joliet Public Schools District 86 students in 20 schools received their own copy of a book to take home to read with their families. Students in grades pre-Kindergarten through fifth-grade received Charlotte’s Web by author E.B. White and junior high students, grades 6-8, received the book Fish in a Tree by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. Books were available in both English and Spanish. The students also received a bookmark with a daily reading schedule and a QR code with a link to videos of District 86 employees and community members reading chapters of the books.

“We are thrilled to launch this reading event,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “Reading is not only necessary for our students to learn, but it is also important in reducing stress and improving overall health.”

“Reading aloud with friends and family is a valuable investment. Our goal is to build a community of readers throughout the District.” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Ankhe Bradley added.

Over the next few weeks, schools will host special activities with trivia questions to engage students and encourage daily reading of the books.