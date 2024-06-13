Joliet Public Schools District 86 Names New Administrators

Two new Joliet Public Schools District 86 administrators were approved at last night’s Board of School Inspectors meeting. Dr. Judith Nash, Esq. will be the Assistant Superintendent for Human Relations & Labor Relations and Marysol Sandoval was selected as the new principal at M.J. Cunningham Elementary School. Both positions are effective July 1, 2024.

Since 2018, Dr. Nash has served as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Valley View Community School District 365U. She began her teaching career in District 86 as a seventh-grade language arts, math, and science classroom teacher at Hufford Junior High School and then served as a third and fourth grade teacher at Carl Sandburg Elementary School. She received her Bachelor of Science and Elementary Education degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Governors State University, a Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School, and a Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership degree from the University of St. Francis.

Marysol Sandoval most recently served as an Assistant Principal and Special Education Coordinator at Emerson Elementary School in Berwyn. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction degree from Concordia University at Chicago and a Master of Art in Educational Leadership from Aurora University.

“We are pleased to have someone with Dr. Nash’s extensive leadership experience join District 86 and welcome her back to District 86,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse.

“Mrs. Sandoval is the perfect fit for principal and I know she will do great things at Cunningham,” Dr. Rouse added, “We look forward to working with both of these leaders when they begin their new roles in July.”

Press release