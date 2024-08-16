Joliet Public Schools District 86 Names New Assistant Superintendent

(From left to right) Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspector President Elvis Madison, Jr., Vice President Jesse Smith and Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse welcome (second from right) Matthew Wilkinson.

This past week the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved Dr. Matthew Wilkinson as the new Assistant Superintendent for Business and Financial Services. He will begin working in the school district on September 30, 2024.

Since 2019, Dr. Wilkinson has served as the Chief School Business Official at Zion-Benton Township High School District 126. He has also served as the Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations and Human Relations in Harvey Public School District 152 and Superintendent and Chief School Business Official in Streator Elementary School District 44. In addition, Dr. Wilkinson has worked at the University of St. Francis as an adjunct instructor, the Illinois Institute of Technology, and Indiana Department of Health.

Dr. Wilkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology from DePaul University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Indianapolis, an Educational Specialist in Educational Administration Degree from Northern Illinois University and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Francis.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Wilkinson join District 86,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “With his extensive leadership experience, we are confident he is the perfect candidate to lead our business, facilities, nutrition services and transportation departments and oversee the building of our new Gompers and Hufford Junior High Schools.”