Joliet Public Schools District 86 School Board Receives Award

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors recently received the School Board Governance Recognition from the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB). The award was presented to the school board members at the IASB Three Rivers Division Dinner Meeting on October 2, 2018. The School Board Governance Recognition program acknowledges school boards that learn and practice effective governance behaviors through participation in and support for board development programs and events. The primary focus of the program is on full board development and participation rather than individual board member efforts. ISAB stresses that effective school boards must understand that excellence in local school board governance requires full board commitment to obtain the knowledge, skills, and abilities critical to good governance. “On behalf of the entire District 86 Board of School Inspectors, we thank IASB for this recognition and honor,” said Board of School Inspectors President Jeffrey Pritz. “The board is committed to provide an equitable and rigorous foundation for our students to succeed.” Joliet Public Schools District 86 is one of only 24 school boards in the entire state of Illinois to receive the award this year. Currently 11,270 students attend one of the District’s 21 schools in Joliet.