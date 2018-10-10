Joliet Public Schools District 86 School Board Receives Award
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 12:40 PM
(Front row, from left to right) Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Jeffrey Pritz, Vice President Quinn Adamowski (second row, from left to right) Board of School Inspectors Tonya Roberts, Erick Deshaun Dorris, Anthony Contos, Deborah Ziech, Gwendolyn Ulmer

The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors recently received the School Board Governance Recognition from the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB). The award was presented to the school board members at the IASB Three Rivers Division Dinner Meeting on October 2, 2018. The School Board Governance Recognition program acknowledges school boards that learn and practice effective governance behaviors through participation in and support for board development programs and events. The primary focus of the program is on full board development and participation rather than individual board member efforts. ISAB stresses that effective school boards must understand that excellence in local school board governance requires full board commitment to obtain the knowledge, skills, and abilities critical to good governance. “On behalf of the entire District 86 Board of School Inspectors, we thank IASB for this recognition and honor,” said Board of School Inspectors President Jeffrey Pritz. “The board is committed to provide an equitable and rigorous foundation for our students to succeed.” Joliet Public Schools District 86 is one of only 24 school boards in the entire state of Illinois to receive the award this year. Currently 11,270 students attend one of the District’s 21 schools in Joliet.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trucker Charged In Tuesday’s Jackknifed Semi Crash On I-80 Rauner, Pritzker Get Testy At Latest Debate Body of Woman Found In Walmart Parking Lot In Lockport Illinois Ranked Last For State Finances Illinois Voters Can Still Register To Vote Log Cutting For IKEA Distribution Center Grand Opening In Joliet
Comments