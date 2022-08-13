Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors

Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School.

Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86 family after serving as an eighth-grade special education teacher in Minooka CCSD 201 for the past five years. Daniel Wikert moves over to Gompers from Washington Junior High School where he has been an eighth-grade social studies teacher for 13 years. They replace Ruairi Fennessy who was promoted to assistant principal at Lynne Thigpen Elementary and Brian Onsager who is now assistant principal at Farragut Elementary School.

Kelley Ratajczak, the new academic advisor at Carl Sandburg Elementary, has 21 years of teaching experience. For the past three years, she has been a fifth-grade teacher at Taft Elementary School. She

replaces Dr. Yolanda Coleman who was promoted to assistant principal at Marycrest Early Childhood Center.

Robert Hauge moves from Farragut Elementary, where he has been a fifth-grade teacher for the past four years, to serve as the new academic advisor at Edna Keith Elementary School. He replaces Rosalynn Pernell who was transferred to A.O. Marshall Elementary School.