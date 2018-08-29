Joliet Refuse Collection & Closures for the Week of September 3rd

Joliet residents should expect a delay in refuse service, due to the observation of Labor Day. All garbage, recycling and yard waste pick-up will be one day late next week: the week of September 3rd for all City of Joliet residents. Normal service will resume the week of September 10.

In addition, Joliet City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 3rd. Parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on Labor Day.

Also note that the tunnel from Scott Street to Mayor Art Schultz Drive as well as Union Station will also be closed on Monday.

Enjoy a safe and happy Labor Day holiday.