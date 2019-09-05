Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Announces ATHENA Award Recipient
Ines Kutlesa - Joliet Guardian Angel CEO
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and The Council for Working Women have announced that Ines Kutlesa will be the 2019 recipient of The ATHENA Award. Ines becomes the 32nd Award recipient, and will be honored at a luncheon on Wednesday, September 18th, 11:30 a.m., at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate’s Victorian Ballroom.
The ATHENA Award Program was developed in 1982 to honor exceptional female or male leaders who demonstrate the highest levels of professional excellence, contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
Ines will be celebrating her 20th anniversary with Guardian Angel Community Services here in September of 2019. She is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and a Licensed Practitioner of the Healing Arts through the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation for over 18 years. In addition, Ines Kutlesa has been a Child Welfare Specialist through the Department of Child & Family Services for 18 years as well.
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will honor ATHENA Award recipient Ines Kutlesa on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion – Victorian Ballroom. To make reservations you can contact the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry at (815) 727-5371.