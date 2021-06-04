      Weather Alert

Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Hosting More In Person Luncheons For Members And The Public

Jun 4, 2021 @ 5:26am
Joliet Fire Chief Greg Blaskey/md

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to announce that a member luncheon will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, featuring Dawn Malec, Joliet Police Chief and Greg Blaskey, Joliet Fire Chief.  This member luncheon will allow attendees to meet and greet both chiefs and hear from them on what has been going on in their departments and what is on the horizon.

Join us at Harrah’s Joliet Casino and Hotel, 151 N. Joliet Street in downtown Joliet for this event beginning at 11:30 AM. The chamber has been filling its calendar with more in-person events as meeting restrictions have been adjusted. Attend this event to hear firsthand about our Police and Fire departments.

Seats are available to both chamber members and the public. Those interested in attending can register at http://jolietchamber.chambermaster.com/events/ or call the chamber office at 815.727.5371

Popular Posts
Arson at Plainfield School Under Investigation
2-Year Joliet Child Dies After Self-Inflected Gunshot Wound
Arrest Made in Plainfield Child Abduction
Governor Pritzker Says Illinois Will Move Into Phase Five Next Week
Man Arrested After Making Threats with Knives in Channahon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On