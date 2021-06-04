Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Hosting More In Person Luncheons For Members And The Public

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to announce that a member luncheon will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, featuring Dawn Malec, Joliet Police Chief and Greg Blaskey, Joliet Fire Chief. This member luncheon will allow attendees to meet and greet both chiefs and hear from them on what has been going on in their departments and what is on the horizon.
Join us at Harrah’s Joliet Casino and Hotel, 151 N. Joliet Street in downtown Joliet for this event beginning at 11:30 AM. The chamber has been filling its calendar with more in-person events as meeting restrictions have been adjusted. Attend this event to hear firsthand about our Police and Fire departments.
Seats are available to both chamber members and the public. Those interested in attending can register at http://jolietchamber.chambermaster.com/events/ or call the chamber office at 815.727.5371