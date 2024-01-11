1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Announces New Board Members

January 11, 2024 9:04AM CST
Jen Howard, Joliet Chamber President

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently announced  four additions to its Board of Directors. Monica Cicimov, Kristen Kronland, Katy Leclair and Scott Paddock represent a variety of disciplines and will be outstanding additions to the group.  

The Chamber Nominating Committee proposed these candidates to membership in November 2023 to fill  vacancies on the board. The terms shall be for the period of January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2026. They join 21 existing board members and eight ex-officio members.  

The newest additions to the Joliet Chamber Board include: 

Monica Cicimov – Owner, C & C Vision 

Kristen Kronland – Marketing Director, Hollywood Casino Joliet  

Katy Leclair – President & CEO, Greater Joliet Area YMCA 

Scott Paddock – Senior Vice President External Affairs, Silver Cross Hospital 

“We are thrilled to welcome Monica, Kristen, Katy and Scott to our board for 2024,” said Joliet Region  Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard. “Each individual brings with them a unique  skillset and background that will no doubt benefit the Board of Directors and all Chamber members.” 

For more information on the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, stay connected on Facebook or by visit JolietChamber.com.  

Joliet Chamber press release

