Joliet Residents Encouraged To Attend Forum On Water Source Options
The public is encouraged to attend a public meeting in Joliet. The City of Joliet is hosting a public forum to present the findings of the Phase II Alternative Water Source Study. The forum will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Cantigny VFW, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. The alternative water sources were evaluated during the Study based on cost, raw water quality, water quantity/sustainability, operation and maintenance requirements, risk to implementation and control.