1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Road Closure Coming Soon

October 12, 2023 5:41AM CDT
Share
Joliet Road Closure Coming Soon
IDOT construction I-355 at Joliet Road

The I-355 entrance ramp from north bound Joliet Road is scheduled to be closed for IDOT construction beginning on Monday, October 16. The closure is estimated to be in place for 7 days. I-355 will be accessible from I-55, but will not be able to be accessed via Joliet Road.

IDOT construction I-355 at Joliet Road

After work is complete on the I-355 ramp, IDOT work will switch over and close the I-55 north bound entrance ramp from north bound Joliet Rd. The closure is estimated to be in place for 7 days beginning on Monday, October 23. Traffic will still be able to go south bound on Joliet Road from I-55.

IDOT construction I-355 at Joliet Road

Popular Posts

1

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
2

Fight Breaks Out At Bolingbrook Walmart
3

Slain Morris Woman Leaves Behind Three Children Under 18, GoFundMe Set Up
4

Joliet Mayor Urges Joliet Township Supervisor To Withdraw $8.6 Million Grant To House Migrants
5

Joliet Township receives almost $9 million for asylum seekers

Recent Posts