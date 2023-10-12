Joliet Road Closure Coming Soon

The I-355 entrance ramp from north bound Joliet Road is scheduled to be closed for IDOT construction beginning on Monday, October 16. The closure is estimated to be in place for 7 days. I-355 will be accessible from I-55, but will not be able to be accessed via Joliet Road.

After work is complete on the I-355 ramp, IDOT work will switch over and close the I-55 north bound entrance ramp from north bound Joliet Rd. The closure is estimated to be in place for 7 days beginning on Monday, October 23. Traffic will still be able to go south bound on Joliet Road from I-55.