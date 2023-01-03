Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting

Joliet police vehicle/md

A shooting in Joliet from Tuesday morning is now under investigation. It was at 9:10 AM Joliet Police were called to Brentwood Place and Westfield Road after receiving multiple calls pertaining to gunshots being heard in the area. Police learned that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30. A black 4-door sedan vehicle driven by a African American driver began honking while behind her. The suspect then pulled up to the victim in the 1300 block of North Larkin Avenue and threw a water bottle at her vehicle. The victim called 911.

Both vehicles continued westbound on Ingalls Avenue at which time the suspect pointed a gun back toward the victim and began firing multiple rounds. The vehicles continued through a nearby neighborhood ending in the area of Ingalls Avenue and Brentwood Place, where the suspect fired more rounds at the victim and then fled southbound on Brentwood Place.

The victim’s vehicle and a residence in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.