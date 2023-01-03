1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting

January 3, 2023 3:55PM CST
A shooting in Joliet from Tuesday morning is now under investigation. It was at 9:10 AM Joliet Police were called to Brentwood Place and Westfield Road after receiving multiple calls pertaining to gunshots being heard in the area. Police learned that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin  Avenue from Route 30.  A black 4-door sedan vehicle driven by a African American driver began honking while behind her. The suspect then pulled up to  the victim in the 1300 block of North Larkin Avenue and threw a water bottle at her vehicle.  The victim called 911. 

Both vehicles continued westbound on Ingalls Avenue at which time the suspect pointed a gun  back toward the victim and began firing multiple rounds. The vehicles continued through a  nearby neighborhood ending in the area of Ingalls Avenue and Brentwood Place, where the  suspect fired more rounds at the victim and then fled southbound on Brentwood Place. 

The  victim’s vehicle and a residence in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place were struck by gunfire.  No injuries were reported. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the  Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County  Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish  to remain anonymous.

