Joliet Rotary Club Accepting Applications From Non-Profits Needing Funds For Capital Projects
Spanish-Center-Check-Presentation in 2019, from left, then Rotary President Jen Howard, Cheryl McCarthy,Jack Rogers, Veronica Gloria CEO of the Spanish Center and Jeff Pierson
Since 1984 the Joliet Rotary Club has donated up to $30,000 from raffle proceeds to non-profits for capital projects.
The following guidelines must be met:
Each project must be sponsored by a member of the Joliet Rotary Club. If the project is selected, that member, along with a representative of the organization shall monitor the progress and report on the implementation.
The project must be a long-term benefit for the Joliet community and will be used for capital expenditures only and not for operations.
The specific project must be clearly identified including the Rotary Club of Joliet recognition plan.
The project will be funded up to $30,000. These funds are available as a result of the Annual Joliet Rotary Raffle Fundraising Event. Each year the anticipated dollar amount will be determined by the Board of Directors.
Bids or estimates from design or construction professionals for all work and supplies should be submitted with each application.
The Rotary Member sponsoring the project should return the application and supporting documentation to Immediate Past President, Jen Howard at [email protected] by February 2, 2021.