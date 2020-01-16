Joliet Rotary Club Has $30,000 To Give Away
In 2019, Joliet Rotary Club donates $30,000 to the Spanish Center
The Joliet Rotary Club is once again giving away $30,000. Local organizations can start applying now through February 7th. Joliet Rotary Club president Jen Howard and owner of TCBY in Shorewood says applicants need a sponsor first. The funds will be decided to a specific project and go to operating costs of the local organization.
These funds are available as a result of the Annual Joliet Rotary Raffle Fundraising Event. Each year the anticipated dollar amount will be determined by the Board of Directors, in some cases the money could be split up between two or more organizations but last year it all went to one local organization.
Last year the Spanish Community received the full $30,000 for new plumbing and a new roof.
In addition to the 30K, the Joliet Rotary Club has just given away $8,500 from their welfare funds, raised through 50/50 raffles and various events at their meetings. Recipients received $1,000 including Bridges out of Poverty, Cornerstone Services and Joliet Area Community Hospice to name a few.
You are invited to suggest a local community worthwhile project in need of funds. The 2019-2020 Joliet Rotary Raffle Project selection process needs your input. Applications are now welcome. The deadline to submit your project application is Feb. 7, 2020. If you need an application form, please contact Jeff Pierson at jeffrpierson@comcast.net. The form is also located on the website.
Project Guidelines
A. Each project must be sponsored by a member of the Joliet Rotary Club. If the project is selected, that member, along with a representative of the organization, shall monitor the progress and report on the implementation.
B. The project must be a long-term benefit for the Joliet Community and will be used for capital expenditures only and not for operations.
C. The specific project must be clearly identified including the Rotary Club of Joliet recognition plan.
D. The project will be funded up to $30,000. These funds are available as a result of the Annual Joliet Rotary Raffle Fundraising Event. Each year the anticipated dollar amount will be determined by the Board of Directors.
E. Bids or estimates from design or construction professionals for all work and supplies should be submitted with each application.
F. The Rotary Member sponsoring the project should return the application and supporting documentation to Past President Jeff Pierson, jeffrpierson@comcast.net or current President Jen Howard, tcbyshorewood@yahoo.com by February 7, 2020.