Joliet: Rowell Avenue Closure Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Sep 14, 2020 @ 5:26am
Rowell Avenue from Mills Road to Route 52 (Manhattan Road) will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, September 14, 2020. The closure is in order to allow the CN railroad to complete rail crossings repairs. A detour route utilizing Mills Road, Richards Street, and Route 52 (Manhattan Road) will be posted. It is expected that the work will be completed and the road reopened by Saturday, September 19, 2020

