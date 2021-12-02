      Weather Alert

Joliet Santa Sendoff Set For December 18th

Dec 2, 2021 @ 7:04am
Back again by popular demand, the City of Joliet, Illinois, Government and Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will host the Santa Send-Off on Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. Members of the Joliet Police Department, Joliet Fire Department, and City of Joliet Public Works Department will escort Santa through Joliet to say goodbye to all of our residents before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for his journey on Christmas Eve.
Everyone is welcome to meet the motorcade of city vehicles at a convenient location of their choosing along the parade route. A map of the route, as well as turn-by-turn directions, are available at www.joliet.gov/santa.
The fun will begin promptly at 10 a.m. from the intersection of Woodruff Rd & Draper Ave, headed west. The event is expected to take approximately 1 hour & 20 minutes to complete, and will end at the intersection of Ridge Rd & Caton Farm Rd. Live location updates will be provided via Facebook & Twitter (@TheCityofJoliet) as well.
Candy will NOT be distributed at any point during the parade. Residents should remain on the sidewalk at a safe distance from the street.
Joliet Press Release
Popular Posts
Illinois State Police Reporting Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
Victim Identified in Crest Hill Homicide
GoFundMe page set up for Joliet Mother of Two who was killed in a single vehicle crash
Lockport Win The 25th WJOL Thanksgiving Classic
Elderly man loses control of Vehicle
Connect With Us Listen To Us On