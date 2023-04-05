Joliet School District 86 Referendum Passes

The Joliet community unofficially approved Joliet Public Schools District 86’s referendum proposition to issue $99.5 million school building bonds to improve 21 school facilities. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results posted on the Will County Clerk’s website show 71.6% of voters in favor and 28.4% against the measure. The results will be certified by the Will County Clerk’s office on April 25, 2023.

“On behalf of District 86, I truly want to thank the voters for supporting us. We are very grateful to our families and community members for recognizing the needs we have across our buildings.”

said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, “My gratitude to Tony Contos and J.D. Ross who chaired the Citizens in Support of District 86 Referendum group. The

committee members spent endless time getting information out to Joliet voters.”

The next step for school officials is to finalize the bond issuance and prioritize projects. The much-needed improvements will create safer, healthier, and more functional learning spaces,

address technology infrastructure, and extend the useful life of existing facilities. Using referendum and existing District funds, all 21 schools will benefit from security and safety upgrades, accessibility improvements, and restroom renovations. In addition, overcrowding issues will be addressed by building replacement Gompers and Hufford Junior High Schools and adding onto Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

“We will continue to expend funds in a fiscally-responsible manner.” Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse added. “All District 86 schools and students will benefit from the work.”

For additional information on the plans, please visit https://www.joliet86.org/facility- improvement-planning-information/

D-86 press release