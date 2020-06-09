Joliet School District 86 Seeking Parent/Guardian Input
Joliet Public Schools District 86 has created a survey to gather input from all District 86 parents and guardians as staff members begin to develop plans for what a return to school this fall will look like for students and employees. Final federal and state guidance is not yet available for school districts at this time. It is critical, however, that the school district develop multiple plans for several different options. The plans will be constantly updated over the summer as further guidance becomes available.
Parent/guardian feedback is will help guide the school district’s planning to safely reopen schools.
The survey is open until Monday, June 15, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFJXDSG.