Joliet Shooting Investigation Uncovers 40 Spent Shell Casings, Two Homes Struck by Gunfire

On April 8, 2024, at 3:27 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to the area of Youngs Avenue and Jackson Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers found evidence of a shooting, discovering over 40 spent shell casings at the scene. Upon investigation of this shooting, it is believed that occupants of a sport utility vehicle fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area. Officers determined that two homes and an unoccupied vehicle in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue were struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported from the shooting.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.