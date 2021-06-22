      Weather Alert

Joliet Shooting Leaves One Injured

Jun 22, 2021 @ 12:18pm
Joliet Police are sharing more details after a shooting in the city yesterday afternoon. It was at approximately 4:49PM, that Officers were called to the area of Bluff Street and Division Street after receiving a report that a person  had been shot. After arriving, Officers were able  to locate an adult male who appeared to have been shot twice. The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries.  This case is in its early stages and is currently under investigation by Joliet Police Detectives.

