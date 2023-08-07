Update: Joliet Shooting Under Investigation Name Of Suspect Corrected

Upon further investigation of this incident, the individual originally identified as Juan Cisneros-Rodriguez (37, Joliet) has been positively identified now as Juan Cisneros-Ortiz (33, Joliet). Cisneros-Ortiz remains in the hospital. No charges have been filed.

~original story below~

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a shooting left several people injured. It was on Friday night, at 11:46 PM, that officers were called to the 200 block of Herkimer Street for shots fired.

Shortly after arriving Police found two adult males near an apartment building driveway with apparent head injuries.

A 45-year-old male had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The other injured party was 37-year-old Juan Cisneros-Rodriguez, who had suffered a head injury but had not been shot.

It’s believed that Cisneros-Rodriguez and the 45-year-old shooting victim had become involved in an argument in the rear of the apartment building at which time Cisneros-Rodriguez retrieved a handgun from his apartment and then shot the victim. It is believed the son of the victim intervened and disarmed Cisneros-Rodriguez.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital by the Joliet Fire Department with life threatening injuries. Cisneros-Rodriguez was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious head injuries and was later airlifted to the University of Chicago hospital where he remains under police guard.