Joliet Shuts Down Four Stores for Vaping Violations

November 21, 2023 4:10PM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy announced today the city has shut down four local establishments for violating laws related to selling vaping materials to underage individuals. This is the third operation since September when complaints about underage selling of vaping materials were received by the City of Joliet.

The operation from November 15th found four businesses violating the ordinance and these businesses have been issued an emergency suspension order for seven days.

The names of the four establishments include:

  • 420 Smokes and Vapes – 1532 Rt. 59
  • 420 Smokes and Vapes – 1551 Plainfield Rd.
  • MiVape – 1112 W. Jefferson St.
  • Tobacco Empire – 1105 Essington Rd.

According to the local ordinance, the owner of the license can request a hearing within the seven-day suspension. First time offenders face a fine of up to $1000 and up to a 30-day suspension.

