Joliet Slammers Mystery Bobblehead Revealed

You guessed it fans! The Slammers are excited to announce that on July 6th the first 1,500 fans in the stadium will receive their very own Bill Murray bobblehead! The Slammers are on a six game road trip. Joliet returns to Slammers Stadium on Tuesday, July 2nd for Barbie Night against the Evansville Otters. Plus on July 3rd, celebrate America’s birthday (one day early) with a bang at the ballpark. Join them for an Independence Day extravaganza featuring dazzling fireworks. On July 4th it’s Military Appreciation Day. On Friday, July 5th there will Post Game Fireworks for Hispanic Heritage Night. Then on July 6th get your Bill Murray bobblehead. For tickets click here.