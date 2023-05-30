1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet, State Police Conducting Massive Manhunt on the Near Westside

May 30, 2023 6:41AM CDT
Joliet police vehicle/md

WJOL has learned that Joliet Police and Illinois State Police are conducting a massive manhunt on Joliet’s near westside.

Sources say that 6 males ran from a stolen vehicle, and the individuals could possibly be connected with other crimes committed in another jurisdiction
Police in Joliet are going from house to house looking for the individuals who are reportedly armed including possibly with a long gun.
The area of the search is just west of the Cathedral Area specifically Taylor and Midland.
A shelter in place from the Will County EMA was issued at 5:23am.

Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this developing story

Footage from a Ring camera of the manhunt

 

