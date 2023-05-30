Joliet, State Police Conducting Massive Manhunt on the Near Westside

WJOL has learned that Joliet Police and Illinois State Police are conducting a massive manhunt on Joliet’s near westside.

Sources say that 6 males ran from a stolen vehicle, and the individuals could possibly be connected with other crimes committed in another jurisdiction

Police in Joliet are going from house to house looking for the individuals who are reportedly armed including possibly with a long gun.

The area of the search is just west of the Cathedral Area specifically Taylor and Midland.