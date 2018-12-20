Joliet State Rep. Seeks Public Input On New Legislation

State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Joliet, is welcoming input from local residents, business leaders and community organizations on legislation they would like to see drafted and implemented during the 101st General Assembly.

“As a public servant, if I’m not getting input from the public, then I’m not doing my job effectively,” Walsh said. “Talking to folks and knowing what issues are important to them continue to be top priorities for me.”

The Illinois General Assembly will reconvene for the spring session beginning in January. Walsh is asking constituents who have ideas for possible future laws to share their thoughts with him by contacting his constituent service office at 815-730-8600 or by emailing statereplarrywalshjr@gmail.com.

“The firsthand knowledge people have from living and working in our community helps me identify areas in which we can make improvements,” Walsh said. ”New ideas for legislative fixes are always helpful, and I look forward to reviewing all of the submissions.”