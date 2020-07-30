Joliet Still Doesn’t Have A City Manager
It’s back to the drawing board to find a new Joliet City Manager. Local attorney Michael Hansen has withdrawn his name from consideration. The 69-year-old attorney told WJOL that he wasn’t able to come to a contract agreement with the City of Joliet. And didn’t have full support of the council. The two sides couldn’t agree on contract details following a request by Hansen to put something into the contract that council members were not comfortable with. Jim Roolf is said to be interested. Roolf is president of First Midwest Bank.
A Special Meeting of the City Council of the City of Joliet has been called for Friday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, second floor, Joliet City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet.