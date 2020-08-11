Joliet: Storm Debris Clean-up & ComEd/Power Restoration
Downed trees in Will County/kk
City of Joliet Press Release
Waste Management/Private Property Debris Pick Up Guidelines
Waste Management is experiencing some delays in service due to blocked roads from damaged trees as well as downed power lines. Please remain patient. The City will provide an update on what to do if your pick up is missed due to blocked roadways.
In order for yard waste and small tree branches to be removed, please follow these instructions: Brush, tree limbs, and branches must be bound in bundles not exceeding 4 feet and weighing no more than 50 pounds. No single piece within each bundle should exceed three inches in diameter. Unbundled brush will not be collected. All other yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, etc.) must be placed in either 30 gallon kraft paper bags or a rigid container no greater than 32-gallons.
ComEd/Power Update
Over 600,000 ComEd customers were affected by yesterday’s storms. Crews continue to assess damage in the area and are working to restore power to essential providers and then to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time. The City of Joliet does not have timelines on power restoration but will provide updates when one is received from ComEd. You can read more about ComEd’s storm restoration plan by visiting this link.
If a resident comes across a downed or sparking power line, clear the area and report it to ComEd at: 1-800-334-7661.
City Parkway Tree Debris Removal Process
Tree damage from yesterday’s storm was extensive and has impacted all neighborhoods of Joliet. The Roadways Division currently reports that about a half-dozen streets around town are blocked by large trees wrapped in power lines. These require special attention and contractors are mobilizing to safely remove these trees.
Roadways will begin going street-by-street starting today, Tuesday, August 11 cleaning up debris from city parkway trees. Crews are not pick up private property debris. Residents who have experienced storm damage to their personal property should work with their homeowners insurance provider for instruction or contact a private contractor. Any downed power lines across private property should be reported to ComEd: 1-800-334-7661.