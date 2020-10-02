Joliet Street Closed Today Until 4pm In Downtown Joliet
Joliet Street between Jefferson and Washington will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020. Detours will be posted at surrounding intersections.
Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text. If you have any questions please contact at 815-724-4200.