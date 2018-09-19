Joliet Students Receive Awards!

Congratulations to the Eisenhower Academy students who were recognized with awards during the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors meeting in September.

Find the Gift Awards:

Ricky Bedolla, Faris Diab, Willow Daletski, Gabrielle Gavin, Makayla Morris, Ethan Nelson, Bibian Pizarro, Grace Vanderhyden, Jerick Wampler Estrada, Leigha Winfield

Reading Awards:

Alex Diaz, Adelyn Hill, Omar Silva, Isaac Zavala

Peace Builder Awards:

Alain Bedi, Elisha Compton, Malcolm Greene, E’Niyah Hill, Cayleigh Moore, Camden Rande, Linda Torres, Jisela Ulloa, Esteban Villanueva, Johannah Williams