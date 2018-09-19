Joliet Students Receive Awards!
By Jess Samson
|
Sep 19, 2018 @ 6:56 AM

Congratulations to the Eisenhower Academy students who were recognized with awards during the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors meeting in September.

Find the Gift Awards:
Ricky Bedolla, Faris Diab, Willow Daletski, Gabrielle Gavin, Makayla Morris, Ethan Nelson, Bibian Pizarro, Grace Vanderhyden, Jerick Wampler Estrada, Leigha Winfield

Reading Awards:
Alex Diaz, Adelyn Hill, Omar Silva, Isaac Zavala

Peace Builder Awards:
Alain Bedi, Elisha Compton, Malcolm Greene, E’Niyah Hill, Cayleigh Moore, Camden Rande, Linda Torres, Jisela Ulloa, Esteban Villanueva, Johannah Williams

