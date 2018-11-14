Joliet Symphony Orchestra at USF Receives Grant

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra at the University of St. Francis in Joliet will soon add instruments to its percussion section thanks to a grant worth over $4,600 from the Community Foundation of Will County through the Jay and Lori Bergman Charitable Fund. Alexandra Dee, USF Director of Orchestral Activities and Music Director and Conductor of the Joliet Symphony Orchestra, was presented with the grant award on October 25th at Mistwood Golf Club. The Joliet Symphony Orchestra has close to 60 members and is comprised of members of the USF Orchestra and individual community members. It is also the only orchestra for adults in Will County. JSO invites community members to mark their calendars now for the group’s “Rhythms of Nature” show that is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Sexton Auditorium. The interactive show is a family event that will provide an opportunity for attendees to enjoy hands-on activities, which will include conducting, crafting a handmade instrument, and navigating a 200-instrument petting zoo, following the performance. Admission to the event is free of charge. More information can be found at stfrancis.edu.