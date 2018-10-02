Joliet Takes One Step Closer to Love’s
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 1, 2018 @ 9:53 PM

The Joliet City Council is one step closer to officially voting on a controversial truckstop which may be built on the city’s east side. The Council is considering annexing land at I-80 and Briggs for a Loves Travel Stop and Country Store. The project has received pushback from members of the community who are worried that the facility will now bring an increase in truck traffic to the Eastside neighborhood, as well as safety concerns. Those who support the project believe the infrastructure improvements that will be extended to the entire interchange by Love’s are too valuable to pass up. The official vote on the project will take place at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting. 

