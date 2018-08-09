Joliet Teacher And Youth Soccer Coach Charged With Beating Wife To Death

A Joliet teacher and youth soccer coach has been charged with murder. Bail is set at 2-million dollars for 38-year old Michael Kazecki for the beating death of his wife, Rebecca Kazecki. Joliet police Deputy Chief Al Roachner tells WJOL that they got a 911 call on Monday. The call was made by Michael stating his wife was unresponsive. Rebecca was transferred to the hospital. She died the following day on Tuesday, August 7th at Presence St. Joseph Medical. The Will County Coroner performed an autopsy on Wednesday and determined she died of severe blunt trauma.

Roachner says an argument involving their children turned physical. The beating began Saturday night and ended with a call to 911 on Monday at 4:19 p.m. Their children ages 5, 9 and 11 were home at various times throughout the weekend. There were no other calls call for domestic violence to the residence in the past. The couple lives in the 700-block of McDonough Street.

Michael teaches seventh and eighth grade language arts at Washington Junior High School and his wife was an eighth-grade special education teacher at Gompers Junior High School, both in the Joliet Public School District 86.

