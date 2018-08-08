Joliet Teacher Arrested For Beating Wife Who Later Died At Hospital

A Joliet woman’s death is being investigated as a potential homicide. Thirty-eight year old Rebecca Kazecki was transported to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Monday but died on Tuesday, August 7th at 4:34 p.m.

Kazecki’s husband, 38-year old Michael Kazecki was arrested by Joliet Police for aggravated battery causing bodily harm Those charges could be upgraded to murder charges. Both were teachers in Joliet Public School District 86. Kazecki is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility awaiting a bail hearing.