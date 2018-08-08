Joliet Teacher Charged with First Degree Murder

A Joliet District 86 teacher has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, a fellow teacher. 38-year-old Michael Kazecki has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Rebecca Kazecki. Rebecca Kazecki was pronounced deceased at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday in the Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room. Michael Kazecki was in Will County Court on Wednesday and was ordered to be held on $2 million bond. Rebecca Kazecki had been a special education teacher within the district for 14 years while Michael Kazecki had been with District 86 for the last 10 years.