Joliet Teacher Charged with First Degree Murder
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 3:26 PM
Michael Kazecki/WCADF

A Joliet District 86 teacher has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, a fellow teacher. 38-year-old Michael Kazecki has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Rebecca Kazecki. Rebecca Kazecki was pronounced deceased at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday in the Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room. Michael Kazecki was in Will County Court on Wednesday and was ordered to be held on $2 million bond. Rebecca Kazecki had been a special education teacher within the district for 14 years while Michael Kazecki had been with District 86 for the last 10 years.

