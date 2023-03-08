Joliet Teacher Named Golden Apple Award Finalist

Woodland Elementary teacher Chelsea Young and her class celebrate with Golden Delicious Apples

Woodland Elementary fourth-grade teacher Chelsea Young has been named a 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching Finalist. Chelsea is one of only 30 Golden Apple Award Finalists in Illinois and the only one in Joliet and Will County. More than 500 nominations for fourth-eighth grade teachers were submitted this year from the entire Chicagoland area.

“We are proud of Chelsea for receiving this prestigious recognition and wish her continued success in the nomination process.” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse.

The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching honor outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. Teacher finalists demonstrate – in their teaching and results – significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning. Chelsea Young has taught at Woodland Elementary School in Joliet Public Schools District 86 for the last four years. Ten Golden Apple Winners will be selected from the 30 Golden Award Finalists in the spring. Since 1986, Golden Apple has recognized 10 outstanding teachers annually for this award.