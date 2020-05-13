Joliet Teen Turns Himself In
A Joliet teen turns himself in to police on Tuesday night. The 14-year-old was arrested, booked and taken to River Valley Juvenile Justice Center for the offenses of two Will County Warrants, Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts), Residential Burglary, and Motor Vehicle Burglary.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Crowley Avenue in reference to a 14 year-old juvenile who wanted to turn himself in for outstanding arrest warrants and outstanding criminal charges. Officers arrived and took the juvenile into custody without issue, transported him to Joliet Police Department for booking procedures, and then transported him to River Valley Juvenile Justice Center on May 13th.