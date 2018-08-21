Joliet to Hold Open House Meeting for the Essington Road Widening Project

The city of Joliet is inviting the public to an informal, open house format Public Information Meeting regarding the widening of Essington Road from Jefferson Street to Black Road. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project to the public, present the preferred improvement plan and project schedule and seek public input and comments regarding the project. Maps and existing traffic conditions will be available for public viewing at the meeting. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 28th, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Joliet Public Library on Black Road. Anyone with questions should contact the city of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.