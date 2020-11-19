      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet to Repeal Vote Annexing Land for NorthPoint

Nov 19, 2020 @ 5:58pm

A big win for opponents of the Compass Business Park. The grassroots organization “Just Say No to NorthPoint” announced on Thursday afternoon that the city of Joliet would be repealing the April 17th vote that approved the annexation of 1,300 acres for the future Compass Business Park proposed by NorthPoint Development. The initial vote last spring was a 6-3 approval of the project with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Larry Hug, Pat Mudron, Terry Morris, Jan Quillman and Sherri Reardon voting for the project. Councilmembers Don “Duck” Dickinson, Bettye Gavin and Mike Turk voted against the logistics center. 

Joliet will hold a new plan commission and zoning board of appeals meetings on December 3rd and 10th respectively. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on the developing story.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Lifelong Joliet Resident Passes Away at Age 34
Illinois Secretary of State Offices Closing Facilities for COVID-19
Pritzker Says Statewide Stay-At-Home Order Could Be Coming
Joliet Park District's Inwood Parking Lot Site Of COVID Testing Beginning Monday, November 16th