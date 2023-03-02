Joliet Township Announces Emergency E-Learning Day for Friday
March 2, 2023 3:35PM CST
Joliet Township High School
Joliet Township High School has announced that due to the predicted weather conditions for tomorrow. It will be an Emergency E-Learning Day for all Joliet Township High School students and staff.
Students and staff are being asked to not report to school tomorrow except for maintenance staff who should check with their direct supervisor. After school events and activities held at any District 204 building or school are also canceled.