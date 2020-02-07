      Breaking News
Arrest Made in Wal-Mart Coronavirus Scare

Joliet Township Board of Education to Separate from Newly Hired Superintendent

Feb 7, 2020 @ 4:49pm
SONY DSC

The Joliet Township High School District has announced that Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson has been placed on administrative leave and a special meeting of the Board of Education meeting has been called for Tuesday, February 11th that will discuss a separation agreement that would remove Dr. Hanson’s as Superintendent. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman, will take over the Superintendent’s responsibilities for the remainder of the school year. Also on the Tuesday agenda is an amendment to Dr. Guseman’s contract to recognize the additional responsibilities she is assuming this year, as well as a proposed multi-year contract for Dr. Guseman to become the District’s Superintendent effective July 1, 2020. The JTHS district, in a statement to the media, said that this “decision is not a result of fault or misconduct, but rather due to differences in philosophical direction and approach, and the Board wishes Dr. Hanson the best in his future endeavors.” Mike Hanson started as JTHS Superintendent in July of 2019.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law