Joliet Township Extends Remote Learning Another Six Weeks
Joliet Township High School
Joliet Township High School has announced that they are extending remote learning another six weeks, to November 10th. The decision to continue remote learning will continue in another six weeks. The following statement is from Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman.
At Joliet Township High School, the safety of our students and staff always comes first, which is why we began the school year remotely. The decision to deliver instruction remotely is reviewed every six weeks.
This is the fifth week of the semester, which means that next week is week six of remote learning. At the Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Board of Education Meeting, the Board approved the recommendation to extend remote learning until November 10. Remote learning will continue until November 10. This decision will be reviewed in six weeks.
At this time, the metrics for COVID positivity rates are at 6.9 percent as a region. This is almost two percent higher than the targeted threshold from IDPH. In addition to safety concerns, logistically, it will be difficult to return to in-person learning due to staff and students going in and out of quarantine, which will disrupt the continuity of learning.
It is my hope that in six weeks our data will indicate that it is safe and logistically possible to begin learning with the blended format, but we must all do our part. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. We can only bring our positivity rates down if we all work together.
On a personal note, as a parent and a friend to many who have children at home learning remotely, I want to acknowledge that this is not easy. To the parents, I want you to know that I see you. Some of you are working from home and others are working outside the home. Whatever the case may be, it is hard, and it is a balancing act. Thank you for responding to the Infinite Campus alerts and for encouraging your students. I personally have experienced the difficulties from my own children. It is a struggle. Please grant yourself grace. Parenting is not easy, and it is even harder during these uncertain and turbulent times. I know we are all doing the best that we can. We will continue to work together, and if you need anything from the school, please do not hesitate to reach out.
To the students, I want you to know that I see you too. It is hard to find motivation sometimes, especially when you do not see your teachers in person. I know that you miss your friends, and that this situation can be really lonely. We understand, and we are here to support you. I see your hard work and perseverance. Keep on going. I am so proud of you. Remember to reach out to your teachers or your school counselor if you need anything. We are always here to help.
Thank you again for your understanding as we make these very difficult decisions.
Dr. Karla Guseman
Superintendent