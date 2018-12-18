Joliet Township High School Band’s History Featured in Magazine

School Band and Orchestra Magazine is running a feature called “History of the Joliet Township Band: An up-close look at one earliest and most successful school band programs in the United States.” The feature will span several monthly editions, beginning with the December 2018 edition. The Joliet Township High School Band began in 1912 in what is now Joliet Central High School. In its 107 year history, the band has only had five directors and has served thousands of students. Joliet Township High School District 204 offers award-winning band programs at both Joliet Central High School and Joliet West High School. The December 2018 print and digital edition of School Band and Orchestra magazine features “Part One – Family”, the origins of the Joliet Township High School band program and its former band directors, as well as the current band director, Don Stinson, at Joliet Central High School. The next story will be “The Joliet Sound.”