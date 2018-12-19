Joliet Township High School Board of Education Hires New Superintendent

The Joliet Township High School Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of the next District 204 Superintendent, Dr. Charles M. (Mike) Hanson II, at the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on December 18.

Dr. Hanson will begin his position as superintendent effective July 1, 2019.

In December of 2017, current JTHS Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl McCarthy, publicly announced her retirement after dedicating over 33 years to the district. The Board of Education began the process of finding a new superintendent during the 2017-2018 school year with the selection of a national search and consulting firm.

Throughout the superintendent search process the Board of Education sought community involvement through focus groups, community forums, and surveys. Based on this collaborative input, the board constructed a comprehensive profile of the characteristics sought by the community for the leadership of JTHS. Dr. Hanson was chosen from a nationwide pool of candidates.

“Dr. Hanson rose to the top of the candidate pool based on the lens of the profile constructed by our community,” said Board of Education President Jeff Pierson. “Thanks to our collaborative and community-based strategic planning process, JTHS has become the school of choice for our community, with state-of-the-art facilities, award-winning academic programs, and a fiscally stable, balanced budget. Dr. Hanson did his homework and has educated himself on every nuance of this plan. With his vast knowledge and extensive experience, Dr. Hanson possesses the qualities necessary to continue our path of success.”

Dr. Hanson currently serves as the superintendent of Hill City School District in South Dakota, a position he has held for over seven years. Prior to serving as superintendent, Dr. Hanson worked his way through the ranks in the roles of teacher, curriculum director, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. His vast resume includes over 24 years in educational experience, with leadership roles in strategic planning, instructional design, and implementation of safety and security protocols using the ALICE framework.

“I am beyond excited to join the Joliet Township High School family,” said Dr. Hanson. “From the minute I set foot in Joliet, it felt like home. The strength of the district’s Strategic Plan, the dedication of students, staff, families, and the wealth of collaborative community partnerships are just a few of the aspects that drew me to the district. I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to uphold the tradition of excellence that has been established.”

JTHS Board of Education Press Release