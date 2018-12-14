Joliet Township High School Board of Education President Jeff R. Pierson Announces Retirement

After 17 years dedicated to the Joliet Township High School Board of Education, Jeff Pierson is announcing his retirement and will not seek re-election. Pierson currently serves as the Board of Education President for Joliet Township High School District 204.

Pierson has made a positive impact in the Joliet-area community throughout his leadership as a District 204 Board of Education Member. In his first year of service, the district adopted its very first Strategic Plan. Prior to the Strategic Plan, the school district was operating in the red with poor financial management. School facilities were aging, and relations with the community were strained.

“Thanks to Jeff’s leadership as a long-standing Board of Education member, Joliet Township High School has become the school of choice for our community,” said Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy. “Joliet Central and West High Schools have award-winning state-of-the-art facilities. The district has received prestigious national academic awards such as the 2017 College Board Advanced Placement School District of the Year for the number of students earning college credit while enrolled in high school. All of this was achieved with sound fiscal management that has continually resulted in a balanced budget even though the district only receives 58 percent of the amount determined as necessary by the state of Illinois to adequately fund the education of JTHS students.”

As a lifelong resident of Joliet, serving on the Joliet Township High School Board of Education is just one aspect of Pierson’s career in public service. Pierson is an active member of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry and serves as the Vice President of the Rialto Square Theatre Board of Directors. He is the Rotary Club of Joliet President, and a Board Member for Guardian Angel Community Services.

“Serving on the Joliet Township High School Board of Education has been a great experience,” said Pierson. “From passing the referendum for two field houses, which allowed for the re-creation of two athletic programs, to acquiring new facilities such as the administrative and transportation centers, our Board of Education has achieved great feats while maintaining sound financial management. Our board has worked collaboratively on numerous projects that I am proud to have been a part of. I am leaving at a time where we are in a good financial and academic state. I am confident that my fellow board members will continue this path of success.”

Pierson’s leadership on the board and his unwavering support of the students and community are deeply appreciated. “Throughout his years of service, Jeff has always puts our community and students first. I can honestly say that Joliet Township High School would not be where it is today without Jeff’s leadership and unwavering support of the district’s strategic plan,” said McCarthy.

Joliet Township High School Press Release