Joliet Township High School Summer Academy

Joliet Township High School is hosting Summer Academies for future JTHS students going into 6th, 7th, or 8thgrade. The summer programs engage young students in fun projects centered around early exposure to the five JTHS Career Academies and career exploration. A variety of programs will be available with topics ranging from cooking, photography, STEM, medical exploration, chess, and more.
Each summer academy will run for one week, Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., during the weeks of July 8, July 15, and July 25. Academy programs are held at Joliet Central and Joliet West. Students may sign up for multiple 1-week programs to gain exposure to various academies and careers. A t-shirt, water bottle, and bag are provided to all academy participants.
Online registration opens April 22nd! Limited spots will be available and are anticipated to fill quickly for the academies. A waitlist will be available, and families will be contacted if space becomes available. Visit jths.org for more information.
Contact Information: Contact Yolanda Hossack at 815-727-6800 yhossack@jths.org if you need to cancel your registration and/or need to clarify your enrollment.