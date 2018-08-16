Joliet Township High Schools Invite All Alumni Back for Homecoming Festivities

While the start of the school year is just getting underway, Joliet Township High School District 204 is already thinking about Homecoming!

Joliet Central

Joliet Central High School Homecoming takes place on Saturday, September 22. This year’s theme is “Let’s Glow Crazy.”

The Varsity Homecoming Football Game for Joliet Central High School vs. Plainfield Central begins with the sophomore game at 10:30 a.m., followed by the varsity game at 1:00 p.m.

Prior to the sophomore game, the Homecoming Parade will take place at 9:30 a.m., starting on Herkimer Street and moving north towards E. Jackson Street. Then turning left on Jackson Street and moving west towards Chicago Street; turning left on Chicago Street and moving south towards Jefferson Street; turning left on Jefferson Street and moving east towards Collins Street; continuing on to Collins Street and turning left into Joliet Central.

Complimentary tickets for the Homecoming Game are available (1 per alumnus). Visit the Alumni Homecoming 2018 page and fill out the form provided to secure your place. A pass list will be held at the gate and alumni must show an ID at the entrance to confirm their free entry.

The deadline for the complimentary pass list is Friday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m. No additional names will be accepted after that time, and tickets cannot be purchased at the gate on game day. Guests will be denied entry without a ticket or their name the pass list.

Additional tickets for the Homecoming Game can be purchased for $5. A photo ID is required to purchase a ticket. Homecoming ticket sales are available at the main entrance on the following dates and times:

8/28/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 8/29/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 8/30/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/4/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/5/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/6/18 – 4:00-6:00pm 9/19/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/20/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/21/18 – 4:00-6:00pm

Additional information on Steelmen football ticket pre-sales can be found at jths.org

Joliet West

Joliet West High School Homecoming takes place on Friday, September 28. This year’s theme is “Far out in the Fifties.”

The Varsity Homecoming Football Game for Joliet West High School vs. Plainfield East takes place on the evening of September 28, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the game, the Homecoming Parade takes place at 4:30 pm. The parade route starts in the Joliet West parking lot and proceeds west on Glenwood Avenue to Springfield. It then heads north on Springfield to Arden; Arden to Madison; Madison to Onedia; and then Oneida back to Joliet West High School.

Complimentary tickets are available for the Homecoming Game (1 per alumnus). Visit the Alumni Homecoming 2018 page and fill out the form provided to secure your place. After completing the form, you will need to pick up your physical ticket from the Joliet West Athletic Office at one of the following times listed below. If you are unable to pick up your ticket or have further ticketing questions, please contact Christi in the Joliet West Athletic Office at 815.774.6568

Additional tickets for the Homecoming game can be purchased for $5. A photo ID is required to purchase a ticket. Homecoming ticket sales are available at the Athletic Office in the Field House (door 13) during the dates and times listed below. Online community ticket sales (adult, children, and non-JWHS students) can also be purchased on-line at: https://gofan.co/app/school/IL50184

8/23/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 8/28/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 8/30/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 9/6/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 9/11/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 9/13/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 9/20/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 9/25/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM 9/27/18-4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Tickets will NOT be sold or distributed on the day of the game and must be purchased or picked up in advance during one of the listed times. Guests will be denied entry without a ticket.